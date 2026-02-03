Japan snap election sparks debate over PM Sanae Takaichi's dissolution powers

Tokyo: A fresh political debate has erupted in Japan over the prime minister's long-standing authority to dissolve the House of Representatives after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi exercised the power to call a snap general election, scheduled for February 8, Kyodo News reported.

The decision comes less than 16 months after the last general election held in October 2024, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the newly formed Centrist Reform Alliance. Opposition lawmakers argue that the dissolution power, widely regarded as the prime minister's discretionary tool, should be restricted to prevent politically motivated elections.

Japan's Constitution does not explicitly grant the prime minister the authority to dissolve the lower house. Instead, Article 7 allows the emperor to dissolve it "with the advice and approval" of the Cabinet. Over the decades, this provision has been interpreted to mean that the prime minister can effectively initiate dissolution, as the emperor holds no political authority. Legal scholars, however, have increasingly questioned this interpretation, describing the practice as arbitrary and calling for clearer constitutional norms. (ANI)

Also Read: S Korea, Japan defence ministers hold talks; agree to resume bilateral naval exercises stalled for 9 years