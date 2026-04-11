Japan to Release 20 More Days of Oil Reserves in May Amid Hormuz Concerns

TOKYO: Japan will release an additional 20 days' worth of oil reserves from May, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Friday, as the country continues efforts to secure stable energy supplies amid ongoing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Takaichi made the announcement at a ministerial meeting convened to assess Japan's energy position in light of the evolving situation in the Middle East.
The reserve releases began on March 16, when Japan started drawing down approximately 50 days' worth of oil reserves to cushion the domestic market after a Middle East conflict erupted in late February.
The conflict effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes — disrupting supply chains and raising concerns about energy security across import-dependent economies like Japan.
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While the United States and Iran have agreed on a two-week ceasefire, questions remain over whether tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz can resume safely or return to pre-conflict operating conditions.
It is this continued uncertainty that prompted Tokyo to extend its reserve release programme into May.
"We will take every possible measure to ensure a stable supply of crude oil," Takaichi told reporters.
Japan is also actively diversifying its oil import routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz corridor.
Takaichi indicated that by May, Japan expects to secure more than half of its oil imports through routes that bypass the strait entirely — though she did not name the specific sources or alternative supply channels.
The developments are being closely watched across Asia, where several economies — including India — have significant exposure to Gulf energy flows and are monitoring the situation for its impact on global oil prices.