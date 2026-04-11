Japan to Release 20 More Days of Oil Reserves in May Amid Hormuz Concerns

TOKYO: Japan will release an additional 20 days' worth of oil reserves from May, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Friday, as the country continues efforts to secure stable energy supplies amid ongoing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi made the announcement at a ministerial meeting convened to assess Japan's energy position in light of the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The reserve releases began on March 16, when Japan started drawing down approximately 50 days' worth of oil reserves to cushion the domestic market after a Middle East conflict erupted in late February.

The conflict effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes — disrupting supply chains and raising concerns about energy security across import-dependent economies like Japan.

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