Japan: Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Japan’s Kyushu and Shikoku, Tsunami Warnings Issued

TOKYO: Japan experienced series of significant earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.1. These shook southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku on Thursday. Seismic events prompted Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue tsunami warnings across several regions. This includes Miyazaki, Kochi Oita, Kagoshima and Ehime prefectures.

Initial quake registering 6.9, struck less than 20 miles off coast of Miyazaki. A subsequent more powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 followed less than a minute later. Reports confirm that 20-centimeter-high waves were already observed in Miyazaki. Tsunamis of up to one meter expected to impact coastal areas of Kyushu and Shikoku.

JMA has warned that tsunami threat may persist. They advise residents to avoid sea and coastal areas until further notice. "Tsunamis will strike repeatedly," agency stated on X. They urge caution and vigilance.

Public broadcasters reported that first tsunami waves reached Miyazaki’s coast soon after quakes with more anticipated. Despite significant tremors, police chief of Nichinan Kyushu, reported no building collapses in area. Similarly, NHK noted balance challenges on second floor of its Miyazaki offices, but no structural damage was observed.

United States Geological Survey confirmed quakes occurred in Hyuga-Nada Sea. Epicenter was located near Miyazaki. Local authorities and emergency services are monitoring situation closely.

In terms of infrastructure, Kyushu Electric Power Company reported that its nuclear power plants are operating normally. No irregularities detected. Shikoku Electric Power Company also stated that Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture showed no changes in radiation levels. This ensures no immediate concerns.

However, transportation has been disrupted. Departures and arrivals at Miyazaki Airport are temporarily suspended. Japan's transport ministry is coordinating with airport officials to inspect for any abnormalities and ensure safety of passengers and staff.

The situation remains fluid as authorities continue to assess impact of earthquakes and associated tsunamis. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety warnings as situation develops.