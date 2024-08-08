Assam Launches Nijut Moina Scheme to Empower Female Students and Combat Child Marriage

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced groundbreaking scheme, Nijut Moina on August 8. It is designed to offer financial assistance to female students from Class 11 through post-graduation. This ambitious initiative approved by state cabinet, is set to benefit approximately 10 lakh students. A substantial budget allocation of Rs 1500 crore supports this effort.

Nijut Moina will provide monthly stipends to girl students enrolled in government and government-aided institutions. The financial support is tiered according to educational level of students. For those in Class XI, monthly stipend of ₹1000 will be provided for 10 months. This amounts to a total of ₹10,000. Students pursuing first year of undergraduate studies in disciplines such as B.A. B.Sc. and B.Com will receive ₹1,250 per month over 10 months. This totals ₹12500. For first-year post-graduate students in programs like M.A., M.Sc. M.Com and B.Ed., monthly support is set at ₹2500. This aggregates to ₹25,000 over same period. Amount includes merger of Mobility Grant from Pragyan Bharati scheme with Nijut Moina.

In effort to streamline process students will not need to reapply for support in subsequent years. Certificate from head of their institution, confirming ongoing enrollment will suffice for continuing benefits. However, for current academic session benefits will be available for only 9 months.

This new scheme aims to encourage female students to continue their education. It complements state's existing 'Free Admission' initiative. Notably, scheme explicitly excludes daughters of MLAs MPs and ministers from eligibility. This emphasizes focus on aiding economically disadvantaged students.

By supporting female students at critical stages of their education, Assam government hopes to reduce instances of child marriage. It seeks to foster more educated and empowered female workforce. Initiative marks significant step towards improving educational opportunities and gender equality in region.