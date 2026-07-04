Japanese Media Hails Successful 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

TOKYO: Several Japanese newspapers and media outlets have carried positive coverage of the successful 16th India-Japan Annual Summit held in New Delhi, underscoring the steady advancement of bilateral relations across a wide range of strategic and economic sectors.

The coverage came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, PM Sanae Takaichi, held the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit talks on Thursday, where both leaders reviewed and strengthened the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Takaichi moved to tighten ties with one of Japan’s key Indo-Pacific partners during a summit with PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday amid mounting concerns over supply chain issues, energy security, and China’s expanding regional influence, The Japan Times reported

“For Tokyo, the summit comes as tensions with Beijing grow over China’s continued use of economic leverage, including recent export control measures tied to dual-use goods and the blacklisting of Japanese companies,” the report stated.

“With supply chain resilience positioned as a diplomatic priority for the Takaichi administration, India has become an increasingly attractive partner given its large market, an expanding manufacturing base, and a deep pool of tech workers,” it added.

Japan regards India as a key partner in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China’s increasingly assertive military and economic influence in the region, Kyodo News reported.

“The summit comes as Sino-Japanese ties remain strained. Since January, China has tightened controls on Japan-bound shipments of dual-use items for civilian and military use, apparently including essential rare earths, after relations soured over remarks by Takaichi on Taiwan last November that angered Beijing,” the report highlighted. (IANS)

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