Japan's First-Ever 'Megaquake' Alert Issued After Massive Tremor Hits

TOKYO: An earthquake off Japan's southern island of Kyushu led to the country's first-ever megaquake warning for an undersea trough nearby.

Bullet trains slowed down, a semiconductor factory paused production, and NHK is showing continuous safety alerts.

A megaquake, which occurs every 100-150 years, could be even more destructive than the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Thursday's warning was for a major tremor from the Nankai Trough, where the Philippine Sea plate dives beneath the Eurasian plate.