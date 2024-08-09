Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manish Sisodia, Set for Release After 17 Months
NEW DELHI: Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has been released from prison after 17 months. The Supreme Court allowed him bail in the extract strategy case on Friday.
A two-judge panel, Judges B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, was hearing the situation after Sisodia asked the top Court for help.
Even though the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had stated in October 2023 that the trial would conclude within six to eight months, he argued that it had not yet begun.
The top court expressed that the 'triple trial' of the PMLA wouldn't have any significant bearing to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia because of his extensive 17-month imprisonment and the defer in his preliminary. That's what they noticed, in view of their experience, preliminary courts and high courts will generally be careful in allowing bail.
The court said it saw no mistake in the trial court or High Court's decisions on the case. However, it granted Sisodia bail because the trial is unlikely to finish anytime soon.
Reacting to the decision, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh called it a “victory of truth.” He remarked that, as he had said before, there was no evidence in the case and that their leaders had been unjustly imprisoned.
He referenced that Manish Sisodia had been in prison for a considerable length of time and offered gratitide to the top Court for conveying equity. Singh additionally trusted that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain would be let out of prison soon.
Party pioneer Raghav Chadha communicated that the whole nation was satisfied with Manish Sisodia's bail, portraying him as the "legend of Delhi's schooling insurgency."
He passed his genuine appreciation on to the Supreme Court and noticed that Sisodia had been detained for 530 days. Chadha said that Sisodia's only "crime" was helping poor children have a better future.
ALSO WATCH: