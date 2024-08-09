Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manish Sisodia, Set for Release After 17 Months

NEW DELHI: Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has been released from prison after 17 months. The Supreme Court allowed him bail in the extract strategy case on Friday.

A two-judge panel, Judges B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, was hearing the situation after Sisodia asked the top Court for help.

Even though the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had stated in October 2023 that the trial would conclude within six to eight months, he argued that it had not yet begun.