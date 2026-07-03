JD Vance Says Iran Talks in Doha Progressing Well, Warns Against Nuclear Escalation

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance said that negotiations with Iran in Doha were "going well", while warning that President Donald Trump would not hesitate to use military force again if Tehran resumed its nuclear programme or attacked commercial shipping.

Speaking to reporters before departing aboard Air Force Two after visiting Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia on Wednesday (local time), Vance said negotiators from the United States, Iran, Qatar and other countries were discussing the next steps following recent US military action against Iranian targets.

"Right now the negotiators are sitting down with the Iranians, with the Qataris and with others in Doha," Vance said. "Right now the talks are going well. It's still pretty early, but talks are going well."

He said the immediate focus was to ensure commercial shipping continued moving safely through the region.

"Commercial traffic really does... It's already started in an amazing direction. We've got now oil at $68. We've got gas prices starting to come down," he said. "We're worried about the nuclear issue. We're going to start talking about that."

Vance said the Trump administration would continue negotiations but maintained that military options remained available if Iran reversed course.

"What I can commit to is the President's not going to send our military back in unless he has to, unless there's a clearly defined purpose for it," he said.

"If they try to rebuild their nuclear programme, if they try to start shooting at commercial vessels again, that's going to change our calculus."

He added that Trump had instructed his team to pursue diplomacy from what he described as a position of strength. "What the President has said is go and make a deal, go and negotiate in good faith, and that's what he's empowered us to do," Vance said. (IANS)

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