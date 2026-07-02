United States Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling wins praise from Indian Americans

WASHINGTON: Many Indian Americans have welcomed the US Supreme Court's decision reaffirming birthright citizenship, calling it a victory for the Constitution, immigrant families and the American Dream, as Indian American lawmakers said the ruling protected a fundamental right that cannot be overturned by executive order.

The ruling prompted statements from several Indian American members of Congress and community organisations, which said the decision restored certainty for millions of immigrant families and reinforced the constitutional guarantee that anyone born in the United States is an American citizen. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the decision reaffirmed "a fundamental constitutional principle: every child born in the United States is an American citizen."

"Since its ratification in the wake of the Civil War, the Fourteenth Amendment has enshrined the principles of equal citizenship and equal protection under the law, including its guarantee of birthright citizenship," he said. "The Supreme Court's decision makes clear that those constitutional rights cannot be rewritten by executive order because the Constitution, not the President, governs the rights of the American people." Virginia Congressman Suhas Subramanyam welcomed what he described as the court's recognition that President Donald Trump's executive order was unconstitutional.

"I'm glad the courts recognised that President Trump's birthright citizenship executive order was a blatant and unconstitutional attempt to strip citizenship from children of immigrants all across the country," he said. (IANS)

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