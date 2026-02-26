Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) condemns courtroom ‘misconduct’ in Barishal

PARIS: A leading international human rights organization strongly condemned the recent "misconduct" by lawyers at the Court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bangladesh's Barishal district over the granting of bail to several leaders of the Awami League.

Expressing concern over the incident, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), a Paris-based human rights organization, alleged that lawyers aligned with the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were engaged in extreme disorder, including pushing and shoving at the bench, forcibly entering the courtroom, and exhibiting intimidating and disrespectful behaviour towards the judge.

The rights body described the incident on Tuesday as a direct attack on democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of the judiciary.

The JMBF called for the immediate formation of a judicial inquiry commission, led by a Justice of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, "to investigate the matter, identify those responsible, and ensure exemplary punishment through a transparent judicial process".

"The chaotic, aggressive, and unlawful situation that arose on Tuesday in the courtroom of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. M. Shariat Ullah, centring on the granting of bail to several leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League in Barishal, is not merely an isolated and unfortunate incident. Rather, it represents a serious example that calls into question the independence, dignity, and security of the judiciary," read a statement issued by the rights body.

The JMBF stated that "illegal entry into the courtroom, physical aggression at the bench, pointing fingers and shouting at the judge, and obstructing judicial proceedings" clearly constitute "contempt of court" and are punishable offences that must be addressed accordingly.

"Despite the existence of clear constitutional and legal remedies against any judicial order, turning a courtroom into a battleground and attempting to intimidate or pressure a judge instead of seeking an appeal, revision, or cancellation before a higher court has no legal validity. Such actions constitute a direct attempt to influence the judicial process and must be stopped immediately," said Shahannur Islam, the Founder President of JMBF. (IANS)

