Business leaders make up 70% of BNP-led cabinet in Bangladesh

Dhaka: As the Tarique Rahman led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assumed power in Bangladesh following its decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary elections, business leaders account for 70 per cent of the newly formed cabinet, with 35 out of 50 ministers and state ministers listing business as their profession, local media reported citing affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC). An analysis of the affidavits submitted by the Prime Minister, ministers, and state ministers revealed that 19 cabinet ministers and 16 state ministers declared themselves as businesspersons. Additionally, lawyers form the second-largest professional group in the cabinet, alongside members with multiple professions.Despite being veteran politicians, only two cabinet members —Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman and Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon— identified “politics” as their profession, with most citing business or other occupations, Bangladeshi leading daily Dhaka Tribune reported. (IANS)

