Kamala Harris calls Trump's State of the Union address ‘full of lies’

WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has strongly criticized President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, calling it "full of lies" and accusing him of misleading Americans on the economy, voting rights and Iran.

Speaking a day after the speech on "The Parnas Perspective," hosted by Aaron Parnas, Harris said she found the address disconnected from the struggles of ordinary families. "I watched it. It was full of lies," she said, adding that when Trump was not lying, his tone "reminded me of our kids going to show and tell at school."

Rejecting Trump's claim that the "state of the union is strong," Harris argued that many Americans are burdened by high prices and unaffordable healthcare and housing. Recounting visits to southern states, she described meeting a mother in Mississippi with a $150 weekly grocery budget for four people. Harris said the woman prioritized her children's needs and often went without food herself. She also highlighted concerns about unsafe drinking water, saying the mother had to buy bottled water because her tap water was "brown and toxic." "This is America," Harris said. (IANS)

