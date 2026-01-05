Not about drugs or democracy, it’s about Trump’s desire to play regional strongman: Kamala Harris

Washington: Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela, calling them unlawful, dangerous and driven by political ambition rather than national interest. In a sharply worded post on X, Harris warned that the move risks destabilising the region while putting American lives and resources at stake.

“Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable,” Harris wrote, accusing the president of misleading the public. While acknowledging Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s record, she added, “That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.”

Harris said public support for such actions is lacking. “The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to,” she stated, arguing that the rationale behind the operation has been deliberately distorted.

In one of her strongest remarks, Harris asserted, “This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman.” She further alleged hypocrisy in the administration’s approach, saying, “If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies.” Harris warned of the long-term consequences, writing, “The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home.” (IANS)

Also Read: ‘I am not done’: Kamala Harris on possible US presidential bid again