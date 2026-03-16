Karachi plunges into gas crisis as authorities fail residents during Ramazan

KARACHI: Karachi is facing an intensifying gas crisis during the month of Ramazan after the suspension of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Qatar, reportedly caused by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption has severely affected household gas supplies, leaving fasting residents struggling to cook meals during the critical Sehri and Iftar hours. The shortage has triggered widespread frustration across the city as families struggle to manage daily routines, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the crisis has worsened over the past two weeks since the conflict erupted involving Iran, which has disrupted maritime routes used for LNG transportation. The interruption in imports has forced Karachi’s already strained gas distribution system to operate under severe pressure, resulting in reduced supply and erratic service across multiple neighbourhoods. In an attempt to deal with the shortage, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has quietly introduced a revised supply timetable without officially notifying the public.

Sources stated that gas is being supplied for limited periods only, roughly between 3:30 am and 6 am for Sehri and from 3:30 pm to 7 pm ahead of Iftar. Even during these short windows, residents say the pressure is so weak that basic cooking tasks have become extremely difficult.

A senior SSGC official stated that the suspension of LNG shipments required “significant adjustments” in supply management. While the official claimed the company had managed to maintain gas availability during key meal times, residents across the city strongly dispute that claim.

Several areas, including Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, North Karachi, Federal B Area, Gulberg and Orangi Town, have been among the worst affected. Residents from these neighbourhoods stated that the gas supply has been inconsistent for several days, often appearing briefly with extremely low pressure, as cited by Dawn.

The shortage has forced many families to adopt costly alternatives such as LPG cylinders and electric cooking appliances, adding financial strain at a time when inflation and Ramazan-related expenses are already high. Many residents also expressed anger over the authorities’ failure to announce the revised schedule, saying the lack of transparency has made it impossible to plan their daily routines. (ANI)

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