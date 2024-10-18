Karachi University Students' Union Protests: Demands Fee Reductions, Class Boycott Continues

Karachi: The students’ union at Karachi University is now in its seventh consecutive day of protests, highlighting several issues impacting students, such as increased fees, and has partially boycotted classes. The protest, which began at the Administrative Block, has garnered support from various departments and student organisations. As a result, the university’s administrative offices, canteen, and certain departments are partially closed, and bus operations have been suspended. According to a report from the Express Tribune, the students are calling for a 50 per cent cut in late fees, the immediate removal of examination fees, the abolition of the Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5,000 re-admission fee. (ANI)

