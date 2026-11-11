Kashmiri activists in UK raise voice against Pak repression in PoJK

BRADFORD: Kashmiri activists based in the United Kingdom have stepped up their campaign against Pakistan over alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding an end to the crackdown on protesters, accountability for security forces and the release of detained Kashmiri leaders and youth.

Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of the Jammu-Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), UK, submitted a memorandum at the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford on Monday, expressing solidarity with the ongoing movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and calling for an end to what he described as repression of the people in PoJK.

The protest comes amid renewed tensions in the region, particularly in Rawalakot, where clashes between security forces and demonstrators have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including children. (ANI)