PoK unrest escalates after Pakistani forces open live fire on unarmed civilians in Bagh

ISLAMABAD: As the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue to mount, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) on Tuesday alleged that Pakistani forces opened live fire and used tear gas against unarmed civilians in Bagh district.

The allegations also include Pakistani forces setting civilians' motorcycles ablaze in the Makri region of Muzaffarabad district in the occupied territory.

These latest incidents came amid escalating brutality by Pakistani forces against protestors across PoK, where over 50 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured over the past few days.

The JAAC urged the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), international media, and human rights bodies to closely monitor the deteriorating situation in PoK, press for an immediate and independent investigation and ensure accountability for any unlawful use of force.

Sharing the footage on its social media platform X, JAAC posted: “Security forces are using live fire and tear gas against unarmed civilians in Bagh. We call on the United Nations, OHCHR, international media, and human rights organisations to urgently monitor the situation and press for the protection of civilians and accountability for any unlawful use of force.”

In another post on X, JAAC said, “This video shows security personnel setting fire to civilians' motorcycles in Makri, Muzaffarabad. We call on the United Nations, OHCHR, international media, and human rights organisations to document these reported incidents and press for an independent investigation and accountability.”

Meanwhile, leading international human rights organisation Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the security forces’ use of force against protesters in PoK.

The rights body said that the disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot reflect Pakistani authorities’ longstanding pattern of “unlawful violence” against protesters in PoK.

“A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces’ use of force against protesters. So long as an internet and mobile services blackout remains in place, it will severely impede the independent verification of the full extent of the situation on the ground,” Amnesty International posted on X. (IANS)

Also Read: Over 50 Killed as Pakistani Forces Launch Deadly Crackdown on PoK Protesters