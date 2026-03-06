KATHMANDU: Nepal stares at lowest voter turnout since 1991 elections

KATHMANDU: Parliamentary elections in Nepal, which concluded in a largely peaceful environment on Thursday, recorded a relatively lower voter turnout.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said at a press briefing that voter turnout is estimated to be around 60 percent, based on preliminary details received from across the country.

If the turnout does not increase once the final data becomes available, it will be the lowest voter turnout since the parliamentary elections held in 1991. In 2022 elections, voters' turnout was 61.41 percent.

"The collection of detailed data is still ongoing. Information has been received from the concerned constituencies that in some polling centres, voting is still continuing as voters who had entered the polling stations within the designated time are casting their ballots," he added. (IANS)

