Kathmandu: Plane Crashes During Takeoff; 18 Dead, Pilot Survives

POKHRA: In a fatal incident, eighteen passengers have been tragically killed as a Saurya Airlines flight, 9N-AME (CRJ 200), skidded off the runway while taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

The unfortunate accident took place at approximately 11 am as the aircraft, with nineteen people onboard, was departing for Pokhara.

As per sources, the plane caught fire upon impact, but the flames was swiftly extinguished by emergency responders.

The aircraft's pilot, identified as 37-year-old Manish Shakya, was successfully rescued from the wreckage and transported to a nearby hospital in Sinamangal to undergo treatment. No further updates regarding the condition of the pilot have been released.