New Delhi: Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to Meet Farmer Leaders in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to meet with a group of seven farmer leaders on Wednesday at about 11 am in the Parliament.
During the meeting, the farmer leaders plan to ask Rahul Gandhi to propose a private member's bill in Parliament that addresses their long-standing demands, such as providing a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
Leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced on Monday that they will start a nationwide protest against the Modi government, which will include burning effigies.
These protests are intended to push for the legalization of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee.
The farmer groups announced that they will organize a "long march" to support the private bills proposed by the opposition. This announcement was made during a press conference in Delhi.
As part of their protest activities, the farmers plan to hold a nationwide tractor rally on August 15, which is India's Independence Day. During the rally, they will burn copies of the new criminal laws.
Leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha pointed out that the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march will reach its 200th day on August 31. They called on people to gather at places like Khanauri and Shambhu, located on the border between Punjab and Haryana.
The organizations also announced plans for a series of large rallies, starting with a major rally in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, on September 1. This will be followed by rallies in Jind district, Haryana, on September 15, 2024, and in Pipli on September 22, 2024.
Earlier this year, in February, the Haryana government put up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway after farmers' unions announced a march to Delhi to support various demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Even though they were stopped at the Haryana borders for several days, the second phase of the farmers' protest had already started.
