New Delhi: Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to Meet Farmer Leaders in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to meet with a group of seven farmer leaders on Wednesday at about 11 am in the Parliament.

During the meeting, the farmer leaders plan to ask Rahul Gandhi to propose a private member's bill in Parliament that addresses their long-standing demands, such as providing a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced on Monday that they will start a nationwide protest against the Modi government, which will include burning effigies.

These protests are intended to push for the legalization of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee.