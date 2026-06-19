Trump and Pezeshkian Seal Historic US-Iran Peace MoU at Versailles G7 Summit

Tehran: US President Donald Trump signed the highly anticipated US-Iran peace deal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Versailles on Thursday. As Trump sat alongside Macron, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented the agreement to him. Before putting pen to paper, Trump remarked, “This was not easy.” Following the formal signature, Trump displayed the document to the gathered audience in the room.

The US then sent a photo of the signed agreement to the Iranians, a US official said as reported by CNN. The document was then signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has shared the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed upon between the United States and Iran on his official social media account, characterising the agreement as "a historic document" and a "message from a strong Iran".

In a post on X after signing the memorandum of understanding, the Iranian president further said, "Peace will be achieved through mutual respect. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation.”

Elaborating further on the country's diplomatic stance, he noted in the post, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed to and persistent in pursuing global peace while preserving its dignity and independence."

Welcoming the development, Macron stated in a post on X, "President Trump signed tonight at Versailles the agreement between Iran and the United States. This agreement paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It is an important step in the right direction for our compatriots that will soon enable a decrease in energy prices.”

The agreement follows months of intensive regional hostilities, which included direct military engagements involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The text, officially titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran", establishes a comprehensive structural framework detailing a regional ceasefire, heightened economic cooperation, extensive sanctions relief, and subsequent diplomatic negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear programme.

However, ample ambiguity persists regarding whether the official signing effectively initiates a 60-day window allocated for technical negotiations to secure a final agreement.

Furthermore, questions remain over how Trump's manual signature on the document at Versailles differs from his earlier digital approval of the pact on Sunday.

The historic Palace of Versailles has served as the setting for numerous monumental international treaties, frequently signifying the formal conclusion of major military conflicts and bitter territorial disputes.

Most prominently, the venue hosted the 1919 Treaty of Versailles, which formally concluded World War I. The exceptionally punitive conditions imposed on Germany by that treaty have been widely identified by diplomatic historians as a central factor in creating the economic and political instability that subsequently facilitated the outbreak of World War II. (ANI)

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