Khalistani extremist and close aide of terrorist Pannun arrested in Canada

Ottawa: Khalistani extremist Inderjit Singh Gosal, regarded as a close aide and right-hand man of terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has reportedly been arrested in Ottawa on multiple charges related to firearms possession, several reports indicated on Monday.

Gosal rose to prominence as a key Canadian organiser for the US-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

His detention marks the second time in less than a year that he has been apprehended by Canadian authorities, according to a NDTV report.

Gosal was taken into custody last November in connection with a violent incident at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where he allegedly attacked Hindu-Canadian worshippers. He was later granted conditional release by Peel Regional Police (PRP). The 36-year-old is believed to be one of the closest associates of Pannun, the designated terrorist and chief of Sikhs for Justice, and has also served as his Personal Security Officer (PSO).

Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen originally from Punjab, was declared an “individual terrorist” by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020, a year after his organisation was banned and designated as a terrorist outfit. (IANS)

