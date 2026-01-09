Killing of another political leader highlights deteriorating law and order situation under Yunus

DHAKA: In yet another case highlighting the out of control law and order situation in Bangladesh, a Jatiyatabadi Swechasebak Dal leader was shot dead by gunmen in Dhaka Wednesday night, the police officials confirmed on Thursday.

Azizur Rahman Mosabbir, a Joint Convener of the Swechasebak Dal's Dhaka North unit, was reportedly having tea with a party colleague at a stall behind the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in the Karwan Bazar area when several assailants arrived on motorcycles, opened fire indiscriminately, and fled.

Local media quoted Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (ADC) Fazlul Karim of the DMP's Tejgaon Division as saying that both leaders were rushed to BRB Hospital in Panthapath first and later to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared Mosabbir dead.

The other individual, identified as Abu Sufian Bepari Masud - the General Secretary of Tejgaon Police Station Van Workers Union - was injured in the incident and is currently admitted in Dhaka Medical College Hospital. (IANS)

Also Read: Dhaka police bans public gatherings near Yunus’ residence, Secretariat