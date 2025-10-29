Kuala Lumpur Declaration reaffirms unity and cooperation at 20th East Asia Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Declaration reaffirmed the participating countries' unwavering commitment to the 2005 Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the East Asia Summit, which laid down the broad vision, principles, objectives, and modalities of the EAS.

It further reiterated their dedication to the 2010 Ha Noi Declaration commemorating the fifth anniversary of the EAS, the 2015 Kuala Lumpur Declaration marking the tenth anniversary, and the 2020 Ha Noi Declaration celebrating the fifteenth anniversary.

The declaration recognized that the world and the region are currently facing numerous geopolitical tensions and conflicts, along with economic uncertainties, security threats, and other transboundary challenges. It emphasised that these issues require collective collaboration and joint efforts to ensure lasting peace, social development, and economic progress for all.

Reaffirming the region's shared commitment to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the declaration also cited the 2005 Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the East Asia Summit and the 2011 Declaration of the East Asia Summit on the Principles for Mutually Beneficial Relations (the Bali Principles) as "vital foundations" for continued cooperation and trust-building among member states.

The declaration further supported ASEAN's unity and centrality within ASEAN-led mechanisms, reaffirming ASEAN as the driving force within the East Asia Summit. It called for close partnerships with other participating countries to promote strategic trust and to ensure transparent, predictable, and responsible behaviour in regional and international affairs. Acknowledging the considerable progress achieved by the East Asia Summit over the past 20 years, the declaration called for the further strengthening of the EAS based on its established principles and objectives.

It further expressed the collective desire to foster a peaceful environment conducive to deeper cooperation and stronger bonds of friendship among EAS participating countries, guided by the principles of equality, partnership, consultation, and mutual respect.

Through these efforts, the EAS aims to contribute meaningfully to peace, stability, and prosperity not only in the region but also globally.

The declaration also recognized the respective and complementary roles of the EAS Foreign Ministers in providing policy guidance, the EAS Senior Officials in ensuring policy coordination and follow-up, and the Group of East Asia Summit Ambassadors in Jakarta as vital mechanisms for ongoing engagement and dialogue. (IANS)

