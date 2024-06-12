Kuwait Building Fire: 40 Indians Killed, Many Injured; Jaishankar Expresses Shock

Mangaf: At least 40 Indian nationals were killed and many others injured in a devastating fire on Wednesday in a building in the southern Mangaf district of Kuwait, which housed Indian workers.
The fire started early Wednesday morning, apparently in a kitchen on a lower floor, and quickly spread throughout the building, trapping many people inside.
According to Reuters, the Kuwaiti deputy prime minister said that 41 people were killed in the incident.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident and said that the Indian ambassador has gone to the site.
Taking to X, Jaishankar he wrote, “Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information.”
“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.
The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the site in Mangaf to understand the situation. He also went to Al-Adan hospital, where over 30 injured Indian workers from the fire incident have been admitted.
Kuwait's Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, instructed the police to arrest the building owner, janitor, and the company owner responsible for the workers, as reported by the Kuwait Times.
A senior police commander told state TV that the building where the fire broke out was used as accommodation for workers, with a significant number of workers present. While dozens were rescued, there were unfortunately many fatalities due to smoke inhalation from the fire.
He mentioned that they always caution against overcrowding workers in housing accommodations, without giving details about the workers' employment type or place of origin.
