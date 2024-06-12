Kuwait Building Fire: 40 Indians Killed, Many Injured; Jaishankar Expresses Shock

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed shock over the incident and said that the Indian ambassador has gone to the site.

Taking to X, Jaishankar he wrote, “Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information.”

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the site in Mangaf to understand the situation. He also went to Al-Adan hospital, where over 30 injured Indian workers from the fire incident have been admitted.