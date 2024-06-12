Manipur: Grenade Blast at JNIMS Doctor's Residence Amid Violence in Imphal

IMPHAL: Amid the ongoing tensions in Manipur, and after the recent attack on Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy, a grenade exploded at the home of a senior doctor in Porompat, located in Imphal East district of Manipur.
The incident happened on Tuesday night, June 11.
Manipur police reported that on June 11 at around 7:53 pm, unknown attackers threw two hand grenades at the rented house of Dr. M Amit Kumar, a neurosurgeon at JNIMS hospital.
One grenade exploded, setting a parked car on fire, while the other grenade did not go off.
Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the explosion. Authorities secured the area and safely defused the unexploded grenade.
The reason for the attack is still unknown, and the attackers have not been identified. Manipur police have started an investigation to find those responsible for the incident.
Meanwhile, a recent surge in violence in Manipur's Jiribam district has forced approximately 2000 residents to flee their homes. Many sought shelter in neighboring Assam's Cachar district. The displacement led security forces to place Cachar on high alert to prevent unrest from spreading.
Kaushik Rai, MLA from Assam’s Lakhipur constituency which borders Jiribam estimates around 1000 people have taken refuge in Cachar; numbers are continually rising. Displaced include members of Kuki and Hmar communities, both part of larger Zo tribe as well as some Meiteis.
Cachar SP Numal Mahatta confirmed that security has been strengthened in Lakhipur sub-division. Special commandos deployed to maintain order.
Resident of Jiribam’s Hmar Mizo Veng now staying in Cachar's Hmarkhawlien village, recounted his escape with his family by boat across Jiri River on night of June 6. Despite ongoing conflict in state his family had remained in Jiribam until situation became untenable.
According to district administration as of Monday, 918 people housed in six relief camps set up within Jiribam district. The camps using sports complexes and schools as temporary shelters. These camps predominantly host Meiteis. The police and Assam Rifles relocated them after their homes torched on June 8.
ALSO WATCH: