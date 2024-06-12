Manipur: Grenade Blast at JNIMS Doctor's Residence Amid Violence in Imphal

One grenade exploded, setting a parked car on fire, while the other grenade did not go off.

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the explosion. Authorities secured the area and safely defused the unexploded grenade.

The reason for the attack is still unknown, and the attackers have not been identified. Manipur police have started an investigation to find those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, a recent surge in violence in Manipur's Jiribam district has forced approximately 2000 residents to flee their homes. Many sought shelter in neighboring Assam's Cachar district. The displacement led security forces to place Cachar on high alert to prevent unrest from spreading.

Kaushik Rai, MLA from Assam’s Lakhipur constituency which borders Jiribam estimates around 1000 people have taken refuge in Cachar; numbers are continually rising. Displaced include members of Kuki and Hmar communities, both part of larger Zo tribe as well as some Meiteis.