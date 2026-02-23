Russia hits Ukraine with major missile, drone strikes, Kyiv says

Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of strike drones and ballistic and cruise missiles, focusing on energy infrastructure and killing at least one person, the Ukrainian military and local officials said on Sunday. The overnight strikes hit Kyiv and the region around the capital, the Black Sea port of Odesa and central Ukraine, they said. The Reuters Power Up newsletter provides everything you need to know about the global energy industry. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that the strikes also targeted the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Sumy regions. The main target of the attack was the energy sector, but residential buildings and railway were also damaged, he noted. “Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy,” Zelenskiy said, adding that this week alone, Russia launched more than 1,300 drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 96 missiles against Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Russia. (Agencies)

