Lebanese Armed Forces accuse Israel of ceasefire violations in southern regions

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army on Thursday (local time) accused Israel of violating the ongoing ceasefire, citing multiple attacks and intermittent shelling in southern regions, even as it urged residents to avoid returning to border villages amid security risks. In a statement posted on X, the Lebanese army said several violations had been recorded since the ceasefire came into effect, warning civilians to remain cautious. “In follow-up to the previous statement regarding the call for citizens to adhere to the directives of the deployed military units, the army command renews its call to citizens to exercise caution in returning to the southern villages and towns, amid a number of violations of the agreement, with several Israeli attacks recorded.’’ (ANI)

Also Read: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) vows to disarm Hezbollah if Lebanese government fails