London: Air India Cabin Crew Member Attacked Inside Her Hotel Room

LONDON: In a shocking incident, an Air India cabin crew member was assaulted by an intruder inside her hotel room in London.

The airline confirmed this distressing incident that occurred earlier this week amid reports suggesting that the female staffer may have been the subject of physical assault.

Luckily, the victim's desperate cries for help were heard by her colleagues staying in adjacent rooms. They quickly gathered and came to her rescue, after which, the assaulter tried to escape but was eventually nabbed.

Air India issued a statement late last night to condemn this unfortunate incident that occurred at a London hotel.