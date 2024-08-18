London: Air India Cabin Crew Member Attacked Inside Her Hotel Room

LONDON: In a shocking incident, an Air India cabin crew member was assaulted by an intruder inside her hotel room in London.
The airline confirmed this distressing incident that occurred earlier this week amid reports suggesting that the female staffer may have been the subject of physical assault.
Luckily, the victim's desperate cries for help were heard by her colleagues staying in adjacent rooms. They quickly gathered and came to her rescue, after which, the assaulter tried to escape but was eventually nabbed.
Air India issued a statement late last night to condemn this unfortunate incident that occurred at a London hotel.
The airline assured that they are providing immediate assistance as well as professional counselling to help her and her colleagues overcome this traumatic experience.
"We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling," the airline's statement read.
Air India did not reveal the identity of the victim so as to respect the privacy of the crew member.
The London police have launched an investigation into the matter and Air India has ensured its full cooperation with local authorities and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated.
The incident unfolded shortly after midnight at Radisson Hotel London Heathrow where crew members of multiple AI flights were residing at the property that night.
“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” said sources.
“She was badly bruised and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her,” sources add.