Flights to Ayodhya Suspended from Various Cities

GUWAHATI: Several daily flights to Ayodhya, home of the famous Ram Mandir, have been canceled because of low passenger demand.

Reports indicate that flights from at least 13 cities have been stopped in less than seven months since the Ram Mandir's grand opening.

While this trend raises concerns for the aviation industry, officials at Ayodhya Airport say that the drop in passenger numbers is largely due to the monsoon season.

In the meantime, popular airline SpiceJet has halted direct flights from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Patna to Ayodhya because of low passenger demand in recent months.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the grand opening of the Ram Mandir, there was a rush among airlines to start flights to Ayodhya.

Airport officials believe the situation will improve in the coming months and that more tourists will visit the temple town.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also stated that while the current runway is set up for domestic flights, a new runway for international flights would be constructed, and land had already been acquired for this purpose.

However, international airlines have not shown interest in starting flights to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In addition to several flights being canceled, special buses and train services from many states have also been stopped.

Temple priests think the drop in visitors may be due to the heavy rainfall and intense heat Ayodhya has been experiencing recently.

They believe that once the weather improves, more tourists will start coming to the city.