London: King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace

LONDON: Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.
The type of cancer has not been disclosed - it is not prostate cancer - but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Buckingham Palace informed that the monarch began undergoing "regular treatments" on Monday and will postpone performing public duties during this period.
It added that the 75-year-old Monarch remains optimistic about his ongoing treatment and is looking forward to returning to full public duty at the earliest.
No further details are being revealed on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.
The King apprised both his sons about his diagnosis and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was believed to be in constant touch with his father.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who currently resides in the United States, had a word with his father and will be traveling to the UK to meet him in the coming days.
The King returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning and the palace informed that he has started treatment as an outpatient.
Although Charles will halt his public events, the King will carry on with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.
It may be noted that there is a constitutional mechanism in place as in when the head of state is unable to carry out official duties - in that circumstance "counsellors of state" can be appointed to stand in for the monarch.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish him a speedy recovery.
"Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," Sunak's post read.
The opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said, "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."
