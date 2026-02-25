Look forward to strengthening ties with India: Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi

Tokyo: Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar for his congratulatory message on his reappointment to the post and stated that he is looking forward to strengthening bilateral ties with India and realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FIOP).

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared Toshimitsu Motegi's statement on X.

"I appreciate your congratulatory message on my reappointment. I look forward to continuously working with you S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral relations and to realize a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)'. Minister for Foreign Affairs MOTEGI Toshimitsu," the statement read.

Motegi's statement came in response to EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message on his reappointment as Japan's Foreign Minister.

In a statement shared on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate FM Toshimitsu Motegi on his reappointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership." (IANS)

