Made my job more difficult: United States President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC: Hours after the United States Senate voted to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers in the Iran conflict, President Trump on Tuesday (local time) lambasted the legislative move, stating that the Senators have made his “job more difficult,” and have “provided aid and comfort to the enemy.”

According to CNN, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump specifically targeted these senators, calling them “Republican Losers” for voting alongside Democrats to challenge his administration’s approach to Iran, but vowed to continue his approach, “one way or the other.”

Trump further claimed that his administration had Iran “on the ropes” and that the Islamic Republic is “willing to give us practically anything.” He argued that the Senate vote emboldened the “Number One Sponsor of Terror in the World.”

“So, I have Iran on the “ropes,” ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy. Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, “what does that all mean?” These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done! President DJT,” he wrote. (ANI)

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