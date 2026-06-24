US President Donald Trump claims Iran agreed to Nuclear Inspections

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Tehran has consented to long-term, comprehensive monitoring of its nuclear infrastructure. Concurrently, Washington will ease shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz and release bound financial concessions, subject to stringent American oversight.

In a detailed social media statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the Iranian leadership had conceded significant ground during the ongoing diplomatic talks, which seek to establish a comprehensive peace framework following extensive Middle East hostilities.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to the highest-level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will ensure 'Nuclear Honesty.' If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!" Trump stated.

The US President further revealed that Washington has permitted the strategic maritime corridor to remain unobstructed, halting subsequent naval containment operations while preserving complete military readiness across the region.

"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely," he noted.

Addressing the economic aspect of the negotiations, Trump emphasised that any relief from economic sanctions or the unfreezing of monetary assets would be placed under absolute US jurisdiction, restricted entirely to purchasing basic provisions from domestic American producers.

"The Money and/or Sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing go into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers," Trump explained.

Characterising the domestic situation within Iran as a severe humanitarian crisis, the US President added, "These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late."

Trump concluded his remarks on a positive note regarding the diplomatic engagement, writing, "Talks are going well!"

These critical updates come on the heels of the inaugural round of direct US-Iran bilateral deliberations in Switzerland, initiated after both capitals endorsed a preliminary memorandum of understanding to hammer out a definitive accord within a 60-day window.

The high-stakes dialogue focuses on resolving deep-rooted disputes, including the trajectory of Iran's nuclear enrichment, the mechanics of sanctions lifting, and broader regional stability.

Despite the visible acceleration of diplomatic efforts, foundational disagreements persist, most notably over international verification access, the long-term maritime administration of the Strait of Hormuz, and the repatriation of frozen Iranian financial reserves. (ANI)

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