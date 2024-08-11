Madrasa students replace Mujibur Rahman nameplate on major highway in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, a group of local Madrasa students removed the nameplate of the “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway”, commonly known as the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Bangladesh’s Munshiganj, the Dailystar reported.

Instead, they replaced it with a banner reading “Father of the Nation Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) Expressway.”

As the violence continues to unfold in the South Asian country, some of the eyewitnesses, according to Dailystar, reported that the group broke the plaque on Thursday noon.

Maulana Obaidullah Kashemi, a Hefajat Islam leader and vice principal of Jamia Islamia Halimia Madhupur Madrasa, affirmed the action and announced that they intended to rename another toll plaza in Bhanga. According to Dewan Abul Kashem Mohammad Nahin Reza, Executive Engineer for Munshiganj Road and Highway, the titles of state infrastructures cannot be altered without a government gazette. Since August 5, toll collection has been suspended.

If the state of law and order improves, he continued, the damaged toll plaza should be restored in four to five days, the Dailystar reported. (ANI)

