Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Tajikistan, tremors reported across mountainous regions

Dushanbe: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Tajikistan on Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Sharing the details in a post on X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.8, On: 21/12/2025 10:45:08 IST, Lat: 39.61 N, Long: 71.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan.” Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most susceptible areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation. (ANI)

