Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake strikes South Pacific Ocean at 515 Km depth

Pacific Ocean: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rattled the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, as per a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 515km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 11/02/2026 02:14:53 IST, Lat: 21.15 S, Long: 178.28 W, Depth: 515 Km, Location: South Pacific Ocean."

The world's greatest earthquake belt, the circum-Pacific seismic belt, is found along the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where about 81 per cent of our planet's largest earthquakes occur. It has earned the nickname "Ring of Fire," the USGS states. (ANI)

Also Read: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Myanmar