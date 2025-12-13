Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits North Pacific Ocean: National Center for Seismology (NCS)

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN: An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 struck in the North Pacific Ocean Friday morning, according to seismic data shared by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 08:14:15 IST at a depth of approximately 40 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.8, On: 12/12/2025 08:14:15 IST, Lat: 40.95 N, Long: 142.95 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean."

Earlier, on December 9, an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck in the region at a depth of 80km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.5, On: 09/12/2025 03:22:48 IST, Lat: 41.13 N, Long: 143.09 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean."

The world's greatest earthquake belt, the circum-Pacific seismic belt, is found along the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where about 81 percent of our planet's largest earthquakes occur. It has earned the nickname "Ring of Fire," the USGS states. (ANI)

