Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake in Tibet Leaves 16 Dead, Dozens Injured, and Homes Destroyed

DHARAMSHALA: President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering has expressed concern over a reported earthquake measuring around magnitude 7 that struck Tangnezong district in Nakchu, northern Tibet, with initial reports from Chinese state news agency Xinhua indicating that 16 people have died and dozens have been injured. According to Xinhua's latest report published today, 11 of the 32 injured people were in serious condition, while 21 sustained minor injuries, as of 2:25 am (local time). More than 300 houses had collapsed in the affected region.

The regional emergency command centre in Xizang has activated a Level-II emergency response to the earthquake to expedite rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to carry out relief and rescue operations. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that railway authorities have suspended train services through the quake-hit areas following the earthquake.

Speaking about the incident, Penpa Tsering said the earthquake happened in Nagqu, in a district called Tangnezong. "We have no idea about the impact of that earthquake so far, but according to Chinese sources, Xinhua, because you know, even with the Tibet-Nepal flash floods, there was no access to information, and this place is just north of Lhasa. So it's very difficult to have access to information as of now, but we'll be trying throughout today to find out if there can be any more confirmation of news," the CTA President said. (ANI)