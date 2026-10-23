Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Tibet, Killing at Least 16 and Collapsing Hundreds of Homes

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck a high-altitude, sparsely populated region of northern Tibet late Thursday, killing at least 16 people, injuring over 50 others, and leaving a trail of collapsed homes.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the shallow tremor struck at approximately 10:33 p.m. local time in Baqên County within Nagqu City.

The epicenter was recorded at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in an area sitting at an average elevation of nearly 4,864 meters. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the depth slightly deeper at 18 kilometers.

State news agency Xinhua and local emergency officials reported that at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds collapsed under the violent shaking. Rescue teams, police, and fire units were swiftly deployed to the freezing, high-altitude zone.

Authorities activated a Level-II emergency response—the second-highest tier—dispatching tents, prefabricated housing units, quilts, and winter clothing to displaced residents.

Relief efforts continue with thousands of tents and prefabricated houses deployed to the area. The tremor is China's strongest since January 2024, followed by ongoing aftershocks.