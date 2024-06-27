Assam's Wahida Begum and Son Reunited with Family After Custody by Punjab Police

GUWAHATI: Wahida Begum from Assam and her 11-year-old son, Faiz Khan, recently returned to India through the Wagah-Attari Border. They were handed over to their family by the Punjab police on Tuesday, following instructions from the local authorities.

On Wednesday, Wahida told the media about her terrifying, Bollywood-like ordeal. She described her forced abduction and the frightening experiences she went through, including being caught at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

In a petition to the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Wahida explained how a Pakistani national named Yusuf Ali, also known as Rehman Zia or Salim Khan, and Roshan Kumar, a resident of Bhagwanchak, Bihar, secretly visited her in Nagaon on November 11, 2022. They told her that Prasenjit Dutta and Ranjit Dutta had called her to their office in Nagaon.