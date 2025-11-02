Maldives enforces generational tobacco ban, outlaws e-cigarettes nationwide

MALE/COLOMBO: The Maldivian government has officially implemented landmark amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, introducing a generational ban on tobacco use effective from Saturday.

The new measures reflect President Mohamed Muizzu's vision of fostering a "competent, morally upright, and diligent citizenry," the state-run PSM News reported on Saturday.

The legislative package also enforced a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, the report said.

First proposed on April 29, the legislation prohibits tobacco use among individuals born on or after January 1, 2007. It also restricts sales, with vendors now barred from selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 or to those born after the generational cut-off year, it said, Xinhua news agency reported. The use, possession, importation, and manufacture of electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, and related accessories are now banned. (IANS)

