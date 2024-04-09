Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna apologizes after uproar over post on Indian flag

Male: Maldivian politician Mariyam Shiuna, who was among the three ministers suspended earlier this year over their remarks against Indian leadership, has offered her “sincerest apologies” for a fresh post that allegedly disrespected the Indian National Flag. Shiuna, who has now deleted the said post, said she did not intend to disrespect the Indian Tricolour and regrets any misunderstanding it may have caused. She stated that Maldives deeply values its ties with India and the mutual respect between the two nations. She also committed to remain more vigilant in verifying the content in future.

In a post on X, Mariyum Shiuna stated, “I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag.”

“I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future, I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights,” she said

The post, which has since been deleted, showed the Maldivian Democratic Party’s (MDP) campaign poster, where the party’s logo was replaced with what appears like Ashok Chakra in the Indian flag. (ANI)

Also Read: Maldives suspends three ministers over remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Watch: