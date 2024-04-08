Maldives: Suspended Minister Apologizes for Post on Indian Flag

GUWAHATI: Mariyam Shiuna, a politician from the Maldives, was suspended earlier this year for making disrespectful comments about the Indian flag.

The minister apologized on Monday for a recent post that appeared to disrespect the Indian National Flag.

Taking to X, Shiuna wrote, “I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused.”