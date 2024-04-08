Maldives: Suspended Minister Apologizes for Post on Indian Flag

GUWAHATI: Mariyam Shiuna, a politician from the Maldives, was suspended earlier this year for making disrespectful comments about the Indian flag.
The minister apologized on Monday for a recent post that appeared to disrespect the Indian National Flag.
Taking to X, Shiuna wrote, “I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused.”
“Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights,” she added.
Shiuna is a deputy minister who is a members of the ruling People’s National Congress (PMC) party, led by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
In a post that has been now removed, Shiuna criticised the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) by replacing its logo with a symbol that resembled the Ashok Chakra, which is found on the white stripe of the Indian flag.
The post read, “The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives do not want to fall and slip with them”.
In January 2024, the Maldives government suspended three ministers, including Shuina, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan for their remarks on Modi following his visit to India’s Lakshadweep islands.
Since becoming President, Muizzu has worked to improve relations with China and is seen as being in favour of China, which is different from past government leaders.
The Maldives is scheduled to have parliamentary elections on April 21, which adds more importance to the current political discussions.
