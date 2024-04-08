Sikkim: Former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling Allegedly Attacked by SKM Supporters

GANGTOK: Ahead of the upcoming elections, former chief minister Pawan Chamling was reportedly attacked on his way to a meeting by supporters of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) allegedly sent by Krishna Golay.

After performing a religious ceremony at Namchi Bazar, Chamling was on his way to the meeting scheduled at Kishan Market on Monday.

A press release by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) states, “On the way, hundreds of SKM supporters stopped Shri Pawan Chamling and physically tried to assault him and suffocate him. He was pushed by hundreds of SKM supporters whom tried to attack him in broad daylight. They surrounded Shri Pawan Chamling and suffocated him for a long time with police and onlookers helpless.”