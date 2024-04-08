Sikkim: Former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling Allegedly Attacked by SKM Supporters

GANGTOK: Ahead of the upcoming elections, former chief minister Pawan Chamling was reportedly attacked on his way to a meeting by supporters of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) allegedly sent by Krishna Golay.
After performing a religious ceremony at Namchi Bazar, Chamling was on his way to the meeting scheduled at Kishan Market on Monday.
A press release by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) states, “On the way, hundreds of SKM supporters stopped Shri Pawan Chamling and physically tried to assault him and suffocate him. He was pushed by hundreds of SKM supporters whom tried to attack him in broad daylight. They surrounded Shri Pawan Chamling and suffocated him for a long time with police and onlookers helpless.”
The release further added, “Luckily SDF supporters were able to push away the SKM goons who began to attack many SDF supporters relentlessly. In the attack that followed many SDF supporters including women were beaten severely and taken to the hospital.”
“This is a murder of democracy whereby candidates of opposition party are at risk and being attacked every day by Golay’s goons. SDF party condemns the aggressive and criminal tactics of PS Golay who is unfit to hold any post in government,” SDF stated in the release.
Earlier in March 1, senior leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly attacked by the party members of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Mazi Gaon in Melli.
Meanwhile, the opposition SDF has urged the Election Commission to enforce central rule ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The SDF leader and former chief minister Pawan Chamling submitted a memorandum to the chief election commission on Monday claiming that the SKM members, allegedly supported by the state government, were assaulting the SDF workers.
He also appealed to the poll panel to directly instruct the state administrative to take decisive action to uphold the rule of law.
