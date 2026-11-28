NEW DELHI: Maldives on Friday called for a stronger regional voice in addressing evolving threats in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) at the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), chaired by India in New Delhi.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, attending her first IORA meeting since taking office, stressed that the grouping must be a platform that delivers practical solutions to present-day challenges, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "In her remarks, Minister Iruthisham reflected on growing global uncertainty and called for a stronger regional voice in addressing evolving threats in the Indian Ocean Region. She highlighted the importance of regional stability for the Maldives, noting that the livelihoods of the Maldivian people depend on secure waters. The Minister stressed that IORA must be a platform that delivers practical solutions to present day challenges and expressed appreciation for the Organisation's work towards this end," the ministry said in a statement. (IANS)