Martin Luther King Jr’s aide Jesse Jackson dies at 84

WASHINGTON DC: Jesse Jackson, the influential civil rights leader and Baptist minister, has passed away at 84, according to NBC News, citing his family. Raised in the segregated South, Jackson forged a close bond with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and became one of America's most prominent advocates for racial equality. Though he made two bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, he never succeeded in securing the party's candidacy, despite significant support from Black voters and progressive white communities.

Throughout his career, Jackson remained a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement, despite facing multiple controversies. He founded Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition, both based in Chicago, and later served as a special envoy to Africa under President Bill Clinton during the 1990s. He also played a key role in negotiating the release of Americans detained in foreign countries, including Syria, Cuba, Iraq, and Serbia.

While the cause of his death has not yet been made public, Jackson's family shared that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. In a statement, they described him as "a servant leader" who dedicated his life to serving not just his family, but also the marginalized and oppressed around the world.

"His deep commitment to justice, equality, and love inspired millions," the family said. "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. We ask that his legacy be honoured by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

Public memorial services will be held in Chicago, his family announced. (Agencies)

