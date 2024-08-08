Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus Attempt to Cross into India

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Hindus in Bangladesh gathered near the Indian border hoping to cross, security officials said on Thursday. This happened after a student uprising removed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Some Hindu-owned businesses and homes were attacked after her ousting, as some people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh saw them as her supporters.

Amit Kumar Tyagi, the deputy inspector general of India's Border Security Force (BSF), told AFP that several hundred Bangladeshi nationals, mostly Hindus, had gathered at various points along India's border with Bangladesh.