Nagaland on Alert: Doyang River Reservoirs Surge Amid Torrential Rainfall

KOHIMA: Continuous rainfall in the Doyang River's catchment area has raised the water level at the Doyang Reservoir.
If this continues, the reservoir may reach its maximum capacity, and the dam's gates will be opened to release the excess water.
Excess water will flow downstream of the Doyang Power House during this process. The public is advised to avoid the downstream area of the Doyang River and the Foothill area.
The Wokha District Disaster Management Authority also advised avoiding activities like bathing, swimming, fishing, and camping near the river during the gate opening.
On August 6, a major landslide hit the Chakhabama-Zunheboto road, disrupting the important route between Kohima, Pfutsero, and Zunheboto. The landslide, about 11 kilometers from Kohima near the Dzüü bridge, caused a large blockage with rocks and loose soil.
The Chakhabama-Zunheboto highway is crucial for regional travel, and any further damage could seriously affect daily life. With the monsoon season raising the risk of more landslides, local officials have called for quick clearing and stabilization to prevent more disruptions.
