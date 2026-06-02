Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed the European Union (EU) for blaming Tehran for exercising its right to self-defence against "US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries", terming it "hypocritical, reckless and a masterclass in selective moral outrage."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei defended Iran's actions to carry out strikes on the bases and assets that are used to launch attacks against Tehran, terming it as a "lawful exercise" of self-defence.

"The EU's statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defence against US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless. The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold. It must stop appeasing aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks," Baghaei posted on X.

"Iran's strikes against those bases and assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defence. States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries," he added. The foreign ministry statement came after the EU on May 29 condemned Iran's attack against Kuwait and reiterated its full solidarity with people and government of Kuwait. (IANS)

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